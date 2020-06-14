All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

301 East 66th Street

301 East 66th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

301 East 66th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 8A · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM AVAILABLE* Luxury living never goes out of style in this sleek, modern fully-furnished studio apartment! Enjoy a premier Upper East Side address in an elegant, full-service residential building that's been stunningly renovated. Pack your clothes and your toothbrush, and you'll have everything else you need as soon as you move in down to the linens, towels and cutlery! Living and dining areas, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, flat screen TV with internet, a Queen size bed also make this beautiful, spacious residence feel instantly like home. Abundant closet space is a priceless bonus. This apartment is available for short or long-term rental.301 East 66th Street is a commanding 16-story brick building erected in 1956, a time when structures were built with better-proportioned rooms and high-quality materials. Its classic allure remains, while a multi-million-dollar renovation program reinvented the residence to accommodate today's discerning tastes. A 24-hour doorman, elevator, live-in super and large roof deck enhance the comfort and convenience. Located between First and Second Avenues, near numerous shops, restaurants, the 6 & Q train and bus service in all directions all nearby.*3 month minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 66th Street have any available units?
301 East 66th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 66th Street have?
Some of 301 East 66th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 66th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 East 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 East 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 East 66th Street does offer parking.
Does 301 East 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 66th Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
