Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator parking garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM AVAILABLE* Luxury living never goes out of style in this sleek, modern fully-furnished studio apartment! Enjoy a premier Upper East Side address in an elegant, full-service residential building that's been stunningly renovated. Pack your clothes and your toothbrush, and you'll have everything else you need as soon as you move in down to the linens, towels and cutlery! Living and dining areas, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, flat screen TV with internet, a Queen size bed also make this beautiful, spacious residence feel instantly like home. Abundant closet space is a priceless bonus. This apartment is available for short or long-term rental.301 East 66th Street is a commanding 16-story brick building erected in 1956, a time when structures were built with better-proportioned rooms and high-quality materials. Its classic allure remains, while a multi-million-dollar renovation program reinvented the residence to accommodate today's discerning tastes. A 24-hour doorman, elevator, live-in super and large roof deck enhance the comfort and convenience. Located between First and Second Avenues, near numerous shops, restaurants, the 6 & Q train and bus service in all directions all nearby.*3 month minimum