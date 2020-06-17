301 East 63rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

New! Welcome to 2B, the only unit in this full-service luxury Upper East Side building with a private wrap-around terrace. The apartment boasts five custom built-in closets, endless storage space in this private corner gem. Its windowed bathroom has been completely redone, with new tiles and new modern vanity. Stunning new bamboo wood floors complete a tasteful renovation. This home receives ample light from north, south, and east-facing windows. An expansive living room/ windowed dining room easily converts to a two-bedroom. The windowed kitchen is fully renovated, with top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, and a huge pantry. An elegant master bedroom fits a California king bed, 2-night tables and dressers, and a desk. In the Master bedroom, there are two closets including a walk-in with 13 shelves and 7 drawers!



