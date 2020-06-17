All apartments in New York
301 East 63rd Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

301 East 63rd Street

301 East 63rd Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$4,639

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
New! Welcome to 2B, the only unit in this full-service luxury Upper East Side building with a private wrap-around terrace. The apartment boasts five custom built-in closets, endless storage space in this private corner gem. Its windowed bathroom has been completely redone, with new tiles and new modern vanity. Stunning new bamboo wood floors complete a tasteful renovation. This home receives ample light from north, south, and east-facing windows. An expansive living room/ windowed dining room easily converts to a two-bedroom. The windowed kitchen is fully renovated, with top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, and a huge pantry. An elegant master bedroom fits a California king bed, 2-night tables and dressers, and a desk. In the Master bedroom, there are two closets including a walk-in with 13 shelves and 7 drawers!

Walk one block to the 2nd Avenue subway to enjoy close proximity to restaurants and shops. Amenities include a roof deck, laundry room, recently renovated lobby, private garage, bike room, common storage room, 24-hour doorman, and live-in super.,Experience the best of Upper East Side living in this spacious, renovated 2-bedroom home with a private, wrap terrace. The generous living area leads into a windowed dining room and a fully-renovated kitchen with granite countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. The master bedroom features 2 renovated closets one of which is a walk in. The windowed second bedroom easily fits a queen size bed. The apartment also gets ample natural light thanks to North, South, and East facing windows. This lovely home is located in a full-service Manhattan co-op that boasts a 24-hour doorman, a chic, recently renovated lobby, a live-in super, private garage, common storage room, bike room, roof deck, and laundry room. It is also conveniently located just 1 block from the 2nd Avenue subway and several other train lines, as well as some of the best shopping in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 63rd Street have any available units?
301 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $4,639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 301 East 63rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 East 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 East 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 301 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
