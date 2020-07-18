All apartments in New York
301 E 63rd St Apt 4H
301 E 63rd St Apt 4H

301 East 63rd Street · (917) 971-9778
Location

301 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit No Fee Beautiful fully renovated Studio 550 sq.f. · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
No Fee Beautiful Renovated converted One Bedroom in Prime Location

Renovated kitchen – granite countertops, metallic wood cabinets
Custom bathroom – tiled up to the ceiling, rain shower, glass doors.
Custom made sliding doors that separate the living area and bedroom
Five (5) closets, one of which is a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Excellent light in apartment, with lighting fixtures installed throughout.
Sunny exposure with four windows in the unit all facing Second Avenue
Strong A/C unit in living room can cool off the entire apartment

Rental term is 1 year per coop rules. Renewals permitted with board approval. Pets up to 40lbs are permitted 1 per apartment – with owner approval.
Full service building with 24 hour doorman, seven days a week. Modern, newly upgraded lobby. Newly installed laundry room facilities. Live-in Super and handyman. Rooftop access to all residents
Indoor parking is available for a fee.
Security cameras throughout the building and on each floor.
Package and storage room available. Bike storage available for a monthly fee.
The cooperative is centrally located in the Upper East Side with convenient access to food, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, parks, public transportation (4, 5, Q, N, and R trains) 5 minutes away

*Tenant will be responsible for application and sublet fees for board approval in an amount of approximately $850.

(RLNE5878629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H have any available units?
301 E 63rd St Apt 4H has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H have?
Some of 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H currently offering any rent specials?
301 E 63rd St Apt 4H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H is pet friendly.
Does 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H offer parking?
Yes, 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H offers parking.
Does 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H have a pool?
No, 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H does not have a pool.
Does 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H have accessible units?
No, 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 E 63rd St Apt 4H does not have units with dishwashers.
