301 E 63rd St Apt 4H

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access lobby media room

No Fee Beautiful Renovated converted One Bedroom in Prime Location



Renovated kitchen – granite countertops, metallic wood cabinets

Custom bathroom – tiled up to the ceiling, rain shower, glass doors.

Custom made sliding doors that separate the living area and bedroom

Five (5) closets, one of which is a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.

Excellent light in apartment, with lighting fixtures installed throughout.

Sunny exposure with four windows in the unit all facing Second Avenue

Strong A/C unit in living room can cool off the entire apartment



Rental term is 1 year per coop rules. Renewals permitted with board approval. Pets up to 40lbs are permitted 1 per apartment – with owner approval.

Full service building with 24 hour doorman, seven days a week. Modern, newly upgraded lobby. Newly installed laundry room facilities. Live-in Super and handyman. Rooftop access to all residents

Indoor parking is available for a fee.

Security cameras throughout the building and on each floor.

Package and storage room available. Bike storage available for a monthly fee.

The cooperative is centrally located in the Upper East Side with convenient access to food, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, parks, public transportation (4, 5, Q, N, and R trains) 5 minutes away



*Tenant will be responsible for application and sublet fees for board approval in an amount of approximately $850.



(RLNE5878629)