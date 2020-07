Amenities

LARGE sunny loft-like studio plus your own approximately 50 square-foot keyed storage room across the hall!



The mostly open plan allows you to furnish the way you like; The Citi Quiet soundproof and energy efficient windows provide abundant light and tranquility without sacrificing the open bustling city views to the South and East. The newly restored knotted pine, wood-plank floor adds a slightly rustic aesthetic yet beautifully integrates with the sleek stainless-steel kitchen. Fully BRAND NEW just renovated windowed bathroom has beautiful Limestone tile and modern amenities.



Enjoy the best of both Soho and neighboring TriBeCa with the convenience of several nearby subway lines. Fast application and approval process. Only a 2-flight walk-up with one apartment per floor in 3-unit building. Available immediately. Pets welcome. Unit is easy to show and unoccupied.



