300 NORTH END AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table bike storage garage internet access media room valet service yoga

Welcome to Liberty Green, beautifully set against the backdrop of Battery Park Citys breathtaking gardens, landmarks, parks, recreation, and the storied Hudson River Promenade. This magnificent new Green residences are changing the definition of sustainable New York luxury rental living forever. Achieving LEED Gold standards, the environmental responsibility is apparent throughout the design, materials, systems and amenities.Liberty Green offers the ultimate in sophistication and service, including fully-attended lobbies, spacious, beautifully designed homes, top finishes, panoramic city and river views, and coveted social and recreational amenities. Discover our complimentary resident only fitness center today which for no additional fee offers an array of classes ranging from Zumba to yoga! The club also offers a private screening room, a phenomenal billiards room, two private massage therapy rooms, and more! lsr258076