All apartments in New York
Find more places like 300 NORTH END AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
300 NORTH END AVE.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

300 NORTH END AVE.

300 North End Avenue · (347) 701-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Battery Park City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 North End Avenue, New York, NY 10282
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
Welcome to Liberty Green, beautifully set against the backdrop of Battery Park Citys breathtaking gardens, landmarks, parks, recreation, and the storied Hudson River Promenade. This magnificent new Green residences are changing the definition of sustainable New York luxury rental living forever. Achieving LEED Gold standards, the environmental responsibility is apparent throughout the design, materials, systems and amenities.Liberty Green offers the ultimate in sophistication and service, including fully-attended lobbies, spacious, beautifully designed homes, top finishes, panoramic city and river views, and coveted social and recreational amenities. Discover our complimentary resident only fitness center today which for no additional fee offers an array of classes ranging from Zumba to yoga! The club also offers a private screening room, a phenomenal billiards room, two private massage therapy rooms, and more! lsr258076

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 NORTH END AVE. have any available units?
300 NORTH END AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 NORTH END AVE. have?
Some of 300 NORTH END AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 NORTH END AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
300 NORTH END AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 NORTH END AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 300 NORTH END AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 NORTH END AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 300 NORTH END AVE. does offer parking.
Does 300 NORTH END AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 NORTH END AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 NORTH END AVE. have a pool?
No, 300 NORTH END AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 300 NORTH END AVE. have accessible units?
No, 300 NORTH END AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 300 NORTH END AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 NORTH END AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 300 NORTH END AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity