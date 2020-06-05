300 East 77th Street

Amenities

Hi Floor Corner Combination 2700 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom plus Den at Seville Condominium will be available June 1. Multiple Extra Large room sized closets outfitted for belongings. This A line plus part of B has Windows East, South and West from 27th Floor wall to wall windows.the Views are Beautiful and Open in every direction. This large home with separate Entry Foyer has a Windowed Eat-in-Kitchen with New Stainless Appliances. New Washer Dryer in Laundry closet. The Enormous Master has 3 Extra Large Closets and Beautiful White Ensuite Bath with Separate Soaking Tub and Stall Shower. The Den is currently opened as a Media Room, but can be closed by new renters to make a 4th Bedroom.Current Tenants leaving Latest May 15 and this marvelous home will be painted off white and deep cleaned be ready by June 1.Th Seville Condominium is a full service building with an amenity floor including 24-hour doorman and concierge, 3295-square-foot health club with workout equipment, a pool, steam/sauna and massage room, playroom, wine cellar, business center, party room, terrace, garage