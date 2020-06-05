All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

300 East 77th Street

300 East 77th Street · (212) 893-1438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 27A · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
Hi Floor Corner Combination 2700 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom plus Den at Seville Condominium will be available June 1. Multiple Extra Large room sized closets outfitted for belongings. This A line plus part of B has Windows East, South and West from 27th Floor wall to wall windows.the Views are Beautiful and Open in every direction. This large home with separate Entry Foyer has a Windowed Eat-in-Kitchen with New Stainless Appliances. New Washer Dryer in Laundry closet. The Enormous Master has 3 Extra Large Closets and Beautiful White Ensuite Bath with Separate Soaking Tub and Stall Shower. The Den is currently opened as a Media Room, but can be closed by new renters to make a 4th Bedroom.Current Tenants leaving Latest May 15 and this marvelous home will be painted off white and deep cleaned be ready by June 1.Th Seville Condominium is a full service building with an amenity floor including 24-hour doorman and concierge, 3295-square-foot health club with workout equipment, a pool, steam/sauna and massage room, playroom, wine cellar, business center, party room, terrace, garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 77th Street have any available units?
300 East 77th Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 77th Street have?
Some of 300 East 77th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 77th Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 East 77th Street does offer parking.
Does 300 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 East 77th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 77th Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 East 77th Street has a pool.
Does 300 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
