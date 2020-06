Amenities

1 BED W FULL AMENITIES IN WEST VILLAGE NO FEE! - Property Id: 292167



Corner apartment with EIGHT windows & with lofty ceilings & the perfect blend of prewar charm and modern day renovations!



Elegant exposed white brick greets you in the foyer of this spacious one bedroom apartment which touts modern stainless steel appliances and a separated kitchen. This one bedroom also has an abundance of closet space in both the living room and the bedroom. The king sized bedroom is a rarity for the west village in this price point and you will comfortably be able to fit dressers and wardrobes in the bedroom as well!



There is laundry on the floor as well as a gym in the building. Aside from a live in super there is also a part time doorman! Sorry No Dogs!!

No Dogs Allowed



