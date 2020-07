Amenities

284 THIRD AVE / 22ND STREET * Access begins 6/22 * Sprawling floor through LOFT-likeapartment in the heart of Gramercy. Highlights include: Massive living room (19'4 15'9) with 4 windows blasting the apartment with sunlight; large galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space and drawers; SOARING 10 ceilings; 3 large bedrooms all can fit KING SIZED beds; 2 full bathrooms; WASHER & DRYER; great closet / storage space Pets ok on a case by case basis Amazing location 22nd / Third Ave a few short blocks to the 6 train close to the N,R trains. Video available upon request, floor plan coming soon.