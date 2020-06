Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel gym doorman

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE



HUGE CORNER 4-BEDROOM/4 BATH ON THE RIVER/PARK!!! 280 RSD (W.100TH St.) #7A

Over 2800 Sq. Ft. of AMAZING SPACE!!! HUGE, HUGE GRACIOUS ENTRY FOYER

French Doors Lead to Very Large LIVING ROOM Facing SOUTH w/ANGLED RIVER VIEW.

French Doors from Liv Rm to HUGE FORMAL DINING ROOM Facing SOUTH

INCREDIBLE GOURMET WINDOWED KITCHEN with LARGE DINETTE Facing SOUTH



Stainless Steel Appliances/GRANITE COUNTERS SEPARATE PANTRY AREA

GORGEOUS CORNER MASTER SUITE Facing SOUTH and WEST with AMAZINGLY BEAUTIFUL RIVER VIEWS!!

Private MARBLE Master Bathroom (with LARGE STALL SHOWER)



AS WELL AS ACCESS TO EXTRA BATHROOM with TUB

TWO MORE LARGE BEDROOMS FACING WEST RIVER VIEWS! with PRIVATE BATHROOMS

VERY LARGE MAID'S/GUEST/EXTRA BEDROOM with BATHROOM

SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM with WASHER/DRYER and LARGE MARBLE POWDER ROOM

7th FLOOR OF BEAUTIFUL PRE-WAR DOORMAN BUILDING

GORGEOUS ROOF DECK FOR SUMMER RECREATION

STATE OF ART GYM AND PLAYROOM

INITIAL ONE OR TWO-YEAR LEASE