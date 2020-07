Amenities

No Brokerage Fee; Free One Month on 13 Month Lease (spread over 12months) Dish Washer In Unit Washer/Dryer In Building Elevator Garage No Pet J,M,Q,6,A,E and E trains are close to this Nolita building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Nolita apartment before your competitors do!