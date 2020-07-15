All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

279 Church Street

279 Church Street · (212) 941-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

279 Church Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$7,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
Beautifully restored and renovated Prime TriBeCa loft with huge western facing living room windows.Loft is approx. 1700sf with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large home office, media room or bedroom #3.Apartment has gorgeous exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and a very cool wire cage manual elevator, THAT CANNOT BE CALLED and is shared with one other resident.This property is a boutique live/work Tribeca loft building.Also perfectly situated_ A few blocks away from Prime SoHo, incredible Tribeca eateries, parks and subways including the A, C, E, 1, N, R, Q, & 6 trains.Live/Work OK. Pets, Corporate Leases, and Guarantors permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Church Street have any available units?
279 Church Street has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 Church Street have?
Some of 279 Church Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
279 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 279 Church Street offer parking?
No, 279 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 279 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Church Street have a pool?
No, 279 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 279 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 279 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
