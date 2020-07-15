279 Church Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated elevator media room

Beautifully restored and renovated Prime TriBeCa loft with huge western facing living room windows.Loft is approx. 1700sf with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large home office, media room or bedroom #3.Apartment has gorgeous exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and a very cool wire cage manual elevator, THAT CANNOT BE CALLED and is shared with one other resident.This property is a boutique live/work Tribeca loft building.Also perfectly situated_ A few blocks away from Prime SoHo, incredible Tribeca eateries, parks and subways including the A, C, E, 1, N, R, Q, & 6 trains.Live/Work OK. Pets, Corporate Leases, and Guarantors permitted.