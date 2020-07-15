279 Church Street

Amenities
Beautifully restored and renovated Prime TriBeCa loft with huge western facing living room windows.Loft is approx. 1700sf with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large home office, media room or bedroom #3.Apartment has gorgeous exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and a very cool wire cage manual elevator, THAT CANNOT BE CALLED and is shared with one other resident.This property is a boutique live/work Tribeca loft building.Also perfectly situated_ A few blocks away from Prime SoHo, incredible Tribeca eateries, parks and subways including the A, C, E, 1, N, R, Q, & 6 trains.Live/Work OK. Pets, Corporate Leases, and Guarantors permitted.