All apartments in New York
Find more places like 275 South St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
275 South St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

275 South St

275 South Street · (646) 543-7998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

275 South Street, New York, NY 10002
Two Bridges

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Come see the new Lower East Side!

**NO FEE**

Never compromise on size and amenities again with this massive, brand-new, gut-renovated FLEX four bedroom with private outdoor space. Comfortably live in NYC's hottest neighborhood, the Lower East Side. Subway access is minutes away. Enjoy all the destinations LES has become known for, such as Metrograph Theater, Mission Chinese, Kikis, Dimes, 169 Bar and Hester Street Fair (and so many more!).

Apartment features:
- Large King/Queen Sized Bedrooms
- Abundant Closet Space
- Fully renovated Bathroom with Spa Finishes
- Herringbone Tiled Bathrooms
- Natural, White Oak Floors
- Restoration Hardware Vanity & fixtures
- New A/C Units Included
- Pet Friendly

Separate Kitchen with:
- Condo Grade Appliances, including;
- Fisher and Paykel Refrigerator
- Gas Range
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Custom Backsplash and Soft Close Cabinets

Building features:
- 24 Hour Doorman
- Elevator
- Fitness Center
- Laundry Room
- On-site Super
- Porter and Maintenance
- Tenant Lounge
- Rooftop

Neighborhood:
- Conveniently Located Near Transportation (F Train, M15 Bus, M14 Bus)
- Trader Joe's and Target 5 Blocks Away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 South St have any available units?
275 South St has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 South St have?
Some of 275 South St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 South St currently offering any rent specials?
275 South St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 South St pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 South St is pet friendly.
Does 275 South St offer parking?
Yes, 275 South St does offer parking.
Does 275 South St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 South St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 South St have a pool?
No, 275 South St does not have a pool.
Does 275 South St have accessible units?
No, 275 South St does not have accessible units.
Does 275 South St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 South St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 275 South St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity