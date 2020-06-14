275 South St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room

Come see the new Lower East Side!



**NO FEE**



Never compromise on size and amenities again with this massive, brand-new, gut-renovated FLEX four bedroom with private outdoor space. Comfortably live in NYC's hottest neighborhood, the Lower East Side. Subway access is minutes away. Enjoy all the destinations LES has become known for, such as Metrograph Theater, Mission Chinese, Kikis, Dimes, 169 Bar and Hester Street Fair (and so many more!).



Apartment features:

- Large King/Queen Sized Bedrooms

- Abundant Closet Space

- Fully renovated Bathroom with Spa Finishes

- Herringbone Tiled Bathrooms

- Natural, White Oak Floors

- Restoration Hardware Vanity & fixtures

- New A/C Units Included

- Pet Friendly



Separate Kitchen with:

- Condo Grade Appliances, including;

- Fisher and Paykel Refrigerator

- Gas Range

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Custom Backsplash and Soft Close Cabinets



Building features:

- 24 Hour Doorman

- Elevator

- Fitness Center

- Laundry Room

- On-site Super

- Porter and Maintenance

- Tenant Lounge

- Rooftop



Neighborhood:

- Conveniently Located Near Transportation (F Train, M15 Bus, M14 Bus)

- Trader Joe's and Target 5 Blocks Away