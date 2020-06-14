275 South St

Amenities
Come see the new Lower East Side!
**NO FEE**
Never compromise on size and amenities again with this massive, brand-new, gut-renovated FLEX four bedroom with private outdoor space. Comfortably live in NYC's hottest neighborhood, the Lower East Side. Subway access is minutes away. Enjoy all the destinations LES has become known for, such as Metrograph Theater, Mission Chinese, Kikis, Dimes, 169 Bar and Hester Street Fair (and so many more!).
Apartment features:
- Large King/Queen Sized Bedrooms
- Abundant Closet Space
- Fully renovated Bathroom with Spa Finishes
- Herringbone Tiled Bathrooms
- Natural, White Oak Floors
- Restoration Hardware Vanity & fixtures
- New A/C Units Included
- Pet Friendly
Separate Kitchen with:
- Condo Grade Appliances, including;
- Fisher and Paykel Refrigerator
- Gas Range
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Custom Backsplash and Soft Close Cabinets
Building features:
- 24 Hour Doorman
- Elevator
- Fitness Center
- Laundry Room
- On-site Super
- Porter and Maintenance
- Tenant Lounge
- Rooftop
Neighborhood:
- Conveniently Located Near Transportation (F Train, M15 Bus, M14 Bus)
- Trader Joe's and Target 5 Blocks Away