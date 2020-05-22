All apartments in New York
Find more places like 263 E 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
263 E 10
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

263 E 10

263 East 10th Street · (917) 601-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

263 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Soak your self in this New Large and lavishing one bedroom. NO FEE . Located in the East Village (E 10). With its Bargain price & Impressive size you wont want to miss out. Now offering at our lowest price, a large one bedroom with Manhattan style hardwood floors, and high ceilings in the most prestige neighborhood East Village. . With its natural comfort and great flow, this unit can be yours. Just inquire within to set up a viewing,We do also have other similar units available in the building and throughout NYC. Just inquire and we will help find you the perfect home. bestaptsnyc152874

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 E 10 have any available units?
263 E 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 263 E 10 currently offering any rent specials?
263 E 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 E 10 pet-friendly?
No, 263 E 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 263 E 10 offer parking?
No, 263 E 10 does not offer parking.
Does 263 E 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 E 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 E 10 have a pool?
No, 263 E 10 does not have a pool.
Does 263 E 10 have accessible units?
No, 263 E 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 263 E 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 E 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 E 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 E 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 263 E 10?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity