2628 Broadway

Amenities
View a 360 Virtual Tour of #26A: http://bit.ly/3dfb4nOWelcome to residence #26A at the Ariel East Condominium on the Upper West Side. This spectacular home with 270-degree views of the Hudson River and Central Park, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a sprawling 1,648 square foot layout. Enjoy sunsets, sunrises, and the Manhattan skyline from every room! The home's very functional layout boasts a pass-through kitchen with breakfast bar, 3 large bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms (1 of which is en-suite), and a spacious 21-foot great room which seamlessly combines living and dining. The home has 6 closets, including a closet with your own private Bosch Washer/Dryer! The modern windowed kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry, Viking appliances, Granite Countertops, a Dishwasher, and a Wine Fridge. The Master Bedroom offers a large walk-in closet, a separate storage closet, and floor to ceiling windows with unobstructed views of Central Park! The master en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower enclosure, double vanity sinks, and a large northern facing window.#26A also features central air conditioning and heat, custom window treatments, Nest thermostats, only 1 other apartment on the floor, and all amenities included. Built in 2007 by Extell and designed by Cetra/Ruddy Architects, Ariel East is a premier luxury condominium with an extensive list of amenities including a doorman/concierge, live-in super, a fully outfitted health club featuring Peloton subscribed stationary bikes, playroom, media room, residents lounge and event space, outdoor space with a playground, and pet salon. As a resident at Ariel East you have full access to its sister-building Ariel Wests amenities (located across the street from Ariel East). Ariel Wests amenities include a pool, basketball court, yoga studio, steam room and sauna, screening room, and billiards room.This location offers everything a resident could ask for and is steps away to Central Park, Riverside Park, the Hudson River, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Sephora, world-class restaurants, and an express subway stop (1, 2, 3 train). Pets are welcome!Available immediately. This is an amazing opportunity. The list price includes concessions for 1-month of free rent on a 24-month lease. Tenants will pay the Legal Rent for all months that are not free.Net monthly price based on 1 Month Free = $8,625 The actual price per month = $9,000