2628 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse concierge doorman playground pool pool table media room sauna yoga

View a 360 Virtual Tour of #26A: http://bit.ly/3dfb4nOWelcome to residence #26A at the Ariel East Condominium on the Upper West Side. This spectacular home with 270-degree views of the Hudson River and Central Park, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a sprawling 1,648 square foot layout. Enjoy sunsets, sunrises, and the Manhattan skyline from every room! The home's very functional layout boasts a pass-through kitchen with breakfast bar, 3 large bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms (1 of which is en-suite), and a spacious 21-foot great room which seamlessly combines living and dining. The home has 6 closets, including a closet with your own private Bosch Washer/Dryer! The modern windowed kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry, Viking appliances, Granite Countertops, a Dishwasher, and a Wine Fridge. The Master Bedroom offers a large walk-in closet, a separate storage closet, and floor to ceiling windows with unobstructed views of Central Park! The master en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower enclosure, double vanity sinks, and a large northern facing window.#26A also features central air conditioning and heat, custom window treatments, Nest thermostats, only 1 other apartment on the floor, and all amenities included. Built in 2007 by Extell and designed by Cetra/Ruddy Architects, Ariel East is a premier luxury condominium with an extensive list of amenities including a doorman/concierge, live-in super, a fully outfitted health club featuring Peloton subscribed stationary bikes, playroom, media room, residents lounge and event space, outdoor space with a playground, and pet salon. As a resident at Ariel East you have full access to its sister-building Ariel Wests amenities (located across the street from Ariel East). Ariel Wests amenities include a pool, basketball court, yoga studio, steam room and sauna, screening room, and billiards room.This location offers everything a resident could ask for and is steps away to Central Park, Riverside Park, the Hudson River, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Sephora, world-class restaurants, and an express subway stop (1, 2, 3 train). Pets are welcome!Available immediately. This is an amazing opportunity. The list price includes concessions for 1-month of free rent on a 24-month lease. Tenants will pay the Legal Rent for all months that are not free.Net monthly price based on 1 Month Free = $8,625 The actual price per month = $9,000