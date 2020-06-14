All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2628 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2628 Broadway
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

2628 Broadway

2628 Broadway · (917) 444-0082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2628 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26A · Avail. now

$8,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
playground
pool
pool table
media room
sauna
yoga
View a 360 Virtual Tour of #26A: http://bit.ly/3dfb4nOWelcome to residence #26A at the Ariel East Condominium on the Upper West Side. This spectacular home with 270-degree views of the Hudson River and Central Park, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a sprawling 1,648 square foot layout. Enjoy sunsets, sunrises, and the Manhattan skyline from every room! The home's very functional layout boasts a pass-through kitchen with breakfast bar, 3 large bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms (1 of which is en-suite), and a spacious 21-foot great room which seamlessly combines living and dining. The home has 6 closets, including a closet with your own private Bosch Washer/Dryer! The modern windowed kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry, Viking appliances, Granite Countertops, a Dishwasher, and a Wine Fridge. The Master Bedroom offers a large walk-in closet, a separate storage closet, and floor to ceiling windows with unobstructed views of Central Park! The master en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower enclosure, double vanity sinks, and a large northern facing window.#26A also features central air conditioning and heat, custom window treatments, Nest thermostats, only 1 other apartment on the floor, and all amenities included. Built in 2007 by Extell and designed by Cetra/Ruddy Architects, Ariel East is a premier luxury condominium with an extensive list of amenities including a doorman/concierge, live-in super, a fully outfitted health club featuring Peloton subscribed stationary bikes, playroom, media room, residents lounge and event space, outdoor space with a playground, and pet salon. As a resident at Ariel East you have full access to its sister-building Ariel Wests amenities (located across the street from Ariel East). Ariel Wests amenities include a pool, basketball court, yoga studio, steam room and sauna, screening room, and billiards room.This location offers everything a resident could ask for and is steps away to Central Park, Riverside Park, the Hudson River, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Sephora, world-class restaurants, and an express subway stop (1, 2, 3 train). Pets are welcome!Available immediately. This is an amazing opportunity. The list price includes concessions for 1-month of free rent on a 24-month lease. Tenants will pay the Legal Rent for all months that are not free.Net monthly price based on 1 Month Free = $8,625 The actual price per month = $9,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Broadway have any available units?
2628 Broadway has a unit available for $8,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Broadway have?
Some of 2628 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Broadway offer parking?
No, 2628 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 2628 Broadway has a pool.
Does 2628 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2628 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2628 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity