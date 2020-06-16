All apartments in New York
Find more places like 256 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
256 West 15th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

256 West 15th Street

256 West 15th Street · (212) 875-4090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

256 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-RE · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
*Video Tour Available*This comfortable one bedroom is located just 3 flights up at 256 West 15th Street, a quaint brownstone building on a quiet Chelsea block. The queen-size bedroom leaves space for a proper dresser and features a large double sided closet. The open kitchen in the living room has granite counters, a dishwasher and full stainless steel appliances. A beautifully renovated windowed bathroom, an *in-unit washer and dryer*, an AC, a large closet and warm walnut floors throughout make this apartment the perfect home. 256 West 15th Street is a well-maintained building with an on-site super and additional storage upon request. It is located on a quiet, tree-lined block with an entry for the 14th Street subway station for easy access to the A/C/E/L trains.No dogs please. Cats are ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 West 15th Street have any available units?
256 West 15th Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 West 15th Street have?
Some of 256 West 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
256 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 256 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 256 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 256 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 West 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 256 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 256 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 256 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 256 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 West 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 256 West 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity