*Video Tour Available*This comfortable one bedroom is located just 3 flights up at 256 West 15th Street, a quaint brownstone building on a quiet Chelsea block. The queen-size bedroom leaves space for a proper dresser and features a large double sided closet. The open kitchen in the living room has granite counters, a dishwasher and full stainless steel appliances. A beautifully renovated windowed bathroom, an *in-unit washer and dryer*, an AC, a large closet and warm walnut floors throughout make this apartment the perfect home. 256 West 15th Street is a well-maintained building with an on-site super and additional storage upon request. It is located on a quiet, tree-lined block with an entry for the 14th Street subway station for easy access to the A/C/E/L trains.No dogs please. Cats are ok.