254 e 3rd st
Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:19 AM

254 e 3rd st

254 E 3rd St · (803) 480-2538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

254 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Get a head start and secure your June1st apartment before prices go up!!! TRUE 2 Bedroom with HUGEEEEE Livingroom in elevator/Laundry building in East Village! -Large livingroom with enough space for couch, coffee table, dining table etc. -Both bedrooms have windows and fit QUEEN beds with plenty of room for desk and dresser along with built in shelving and tons of storage and closets. -High ceilings with open floor plan, new hardwood flooring throughout and new tiled bathroom. -Kitchen with plenty of storage space, new cabinets and updated back splash. -Keys in hand! Call Wayne today for quick access or email to schedule a viewing. --THIS WILL NOT LAST--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 e 3rd st have any available units?
254 e 3rd st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 254 e 3rd st currently offering any rent specials?
254 e 3rd st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 e 3rd st pet-friendly?
No, 254 e 3rd st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 254 e 3rd st offer parking?
No, 254 e 3rd st does not offer parking.
Does 254 e 3rd st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 e 3rd st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 e 3rd st have a pool?
No, 254 e 3rd st does not have a pool.
Does 254 e 3rd st have accessible units?
No, 254 e 3rd st does not have accessible units.
Does 254 e 3rd st have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 e 3rd st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 e 3rd st have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 e 3rd st does not have units with air conditioning.
