254 e 3rd st

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Get a head start and secure your June1st apartment before prices go up!!! TRUE 2 Bedroom with HUGEEEEE Livingroom in elevator/Laundry building in East Village! -Large livingroom with enough space for couch, coffee table, dining table etc. -Both bedrooms have windows and fit QUEEN beds with plenty of room for desk and dresser along with built in shelving and tons of storage and closets. -High ceilings with open floor plan, new hardwood flooring throughout and new tiled bathroom. -Kitchen with plenty of storage space, new cabinets and updated back splash. -Keys in hand! Call Wayne today for quick access or email to schedule a viewing. --THIS WILL NOT LAST--