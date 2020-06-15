250 West 90th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool air conditioning concierge doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities concierge doorman gym pool internet access sauna

Terrific one bedroom with generous closets, open concept kitchen, hardwood floors central air conditioning/heat, and lovely northern exposure. The New West Condominium is a premiere full-service, with a 24-hour doorman and concierge. The building's amenities include a roof top indoor pool and Jacuzzi, fitness center, sauna and party room with full kitchen and Wi-Fi access. Ideally located at the southwest corner of Broadway and West 90th, the New West is a few blocks from both Central Park and Riverside Park. The building is also just 3 short blocks from the 1/2/3 subways and just 4 blocks from the M86 cross-town bus. Nestled in the heart of the Upper West Side, the New West is within close proximity to markets, restaurants, bars, food stores, and everything the neighborhood has to offer.