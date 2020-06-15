All apartments in New York
Find more places like 250 West 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
250 West 90th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 PM

250 West 90th Street

250 West 90th Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
internet access
sauna
Terrific one bedroom with generous closets, open concept kitchen, hardwood floors central air conditioning/heat, and lovely northern exposure. The New West Condominium is a premiere full-service, with a 24-hour doorman and concierge. The building's amenities include a roof top indoor pool and Jacuzzi, fitness center, sauna and party room with full kitchen and Wi-Fi access. Ideally located at the southwest corner of Broadway and West 90th, the New West is a few blocks from both Central Park and Riverside Park. The building is also just 3 short blocks from the 1/2/3 subways and just 4 blocks from the M86 cross-town bus. Nestled in the heart of the Upper West Side, the New West is within close proximity to markets, restaurants, bars, food stores, and everything the neighborhood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West 90th Street have any available units?
250 West 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 West 90th Street have?
Some of 250 West 90th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 West 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 250 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 West 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West 90th Street have a pool?
Yes, 250 West 90th Street has a pool.
Does 250 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 West 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 250 West 90th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity