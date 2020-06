Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage

No Fee one bedroom, one bath home with balcony in a super luxury/pet friendly building, gym and pool on the roof. The apartment is in excellent condition, separate kitchen, lots of closet space, parquet floors, bright with open Western views and fantastic location, near the trains, shops, restaurants and the park. (Sponsor unit, no board approval )required. bond1489575