Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

248 E Houston St C11

248 East Houston Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

248 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C11 · Avail. Jul 5

$7,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
Unit C11 Available 07/05/20 Sun Blasted 3BR/2BA in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 297420

Available 7/5/20~East Village

*1 MONTH FEE

This spacious newly renovated apartment comes fully equipped with multiple closets, brand new stainless steel Blomberg kitchen appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and sleek matte black bathroom fixtures (including handheld showerheads). In addition, the apartment comes standard with luxury engineered flooring, wireless thermostats, solar shades in the living room / blackout shades in the bedroom, and its very own washer and dryer. Enjoy skyline views from multiple rooms inside your home or your private WRAP AROUND balcony.

**Pictures reflect same layout and finishes Additional

Amenities Closet Space, City View, Hardwood Floor, Ample Closets, Washer / Dryer in Unit, Gym, Lounge, Outdoor Space

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297420
Property Id 297420

(RLNE5844991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 E Houston St C11 have any available units?
248 E Houston St C11 has a unit available for $7,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 E Houston St C11 have?
Some of 248 E Houston St C11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 E Houston St C11 currently offering any rent specials?
248 E Houston St C11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 E Houston St C11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 E Houston St C11 is pet friendly.
Does 248 E Houston St C11 offer parking?
No, 248 E Houston St C11 does not offer parking.
Does 248 E Houston St C11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 E Houston St C11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 E Houston St C11 have a pool?
No, 248 E Houston St C11 does not have a pool.
Does 248 E Houston St C11 have accessible units?
No, 248 E Houston St C11 does not have accessible units.
Does 248 E Houston St C11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 E Houston St C11 has units with dishwashers.
