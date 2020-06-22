248 E Houston St C11

Amenities
Unit C11 Available 07/05/20 Sun Blasted 3BR/2BA in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 297420
Available 7/5/20~East Village
*1 MONTH FEE
This spacious newly renovated apartment comes fully equipped with multiple closets, brand new stainless steel Blomberg kitchen appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and sleek matte black bathroom fixtures (including handheld showerheads). In addition, the apartment comes standard with luxury engineered flooring, wireless thermostats, solar shades in the living room / blackout shades in the bedroom, and its very own washer and dryer. Enjoy skyline views from multiple rooms inside your home or your private WRAP AROUND balcony.
**Pictures reflect same layout and finishes Additional
Amenities Closet Space, City View, Hardwood Floor, Ample Closets, Washer / Dryer in Unit, Gym, Lounge, Outdoor Space
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
