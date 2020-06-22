248 E Houston St C11

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym

Unit C11 Available 07/05/20 Sun Blasted 3BR/2BA in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 297420



Available 7/5/20~East Village



*1 MONTH FEE



This spacious newly renovated apartment comes fully equipped with multiple closets, brand new stainless steel Blomberg kitchen appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and sleek matte black bathroom fixtures (including handheld showerheads). In addition, the apartment comes standard with luxury engineered flooring, wireless thermostats, solar shades in the living room / blackout shades in the bedroom, and its very own washer and dryer. Enjoy skyline views from multiple rooms inside your home or your private WRAP AROUND balcony.



**Pictures reflect same layout and finishes



Closet Space, City View, Hardwood Floor, Ample Closets, Washer / Dryer in Unit, Gym, Lounge, Outdoor Space



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

