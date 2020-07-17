247 West 72nd Street

Amenities

Oversized one bedroom apartment with private terrace on a top (5th floor) of a walk up building. The apartment was recently renovated including dark stained hardwood floors. Gut renovated bathroom. Updated kitchen. There are three closets. Big private terrace. Beautifully renovated pre war building, newly renovated hallways, video intercom. There is no laundry in the building however there is a dry cleaners next door and two more right across the street. There is a live in super. This apartment is a great deal in the Prime Upper West Side area! Perfectly located on West 72nd street between West End Avenue and Broadway, near both parks, subway on W72 and Broadway 1,2,3 trains, Trader Joe's, Fairway supermarket and all the fabulous restaurants and stores within a few block. Pets ok with landlord's approval.