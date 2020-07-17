All apartments in New York
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

247 West 72nd Street

247 West 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

247 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Oversized one bedroom apartment with private terrace on a top (5th floor) of a walk up building. The apartment was recently renovated including dark stained hardwood floors. Gut renovated bathroom. Updated kitchen. There are three closets. Big private terrace. Beautifully renovated pre war building, newly renovated hallways, video intercom. There is no laundry in the building however there is a dry cleaners next door and two more right across the street. There is a live in super. This apartment is a great deal in the Prime Upper West Side area! Perfectly located on West 72nd street between West End Avenue and Broadway, near both parks, subway on W72 and Broadway 1,2,3 trains, Trader Joe's, Fairway supermarket and all the fabulous restaurants and stores within a few block. Pets ok with landlord's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 West 72nd Street have any available units?
247 West 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 247 West 72nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 West 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 West 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 247 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 247 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 247 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 247 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
