Take a look at this One bedroom with large windowed windows and excellent light, beautiful hardwood floors, seperate bedroom and seperate dining area. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. This apartment has charm and character throughout. Excellent location between Lexington and Third Ave. , subways (E and M) are at the end of the block; the ( 6 Lexington line) is one block further away. Showings by appointment. Available 2/1/20.