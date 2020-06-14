245 West 25th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** No Fee - Chelsea Luxury * Spacious 1BD/1BA (Fully-Furnished Option Available!) with Spacious Layout, Stainless Steel Appliances, D/W, M/W, Washer/Dryer In Unit, in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building with Rooftop Terrace and Outdoor Shower, BBQ Area, On-Site Fitness Center, Lounge, Bike and Private Storage Available, and Live-In Super **



Welcome to The Arthur, a building redefined with newly renovated interiors and modern amenities. The residences at The Arthur boast all of the essentials. This home hosts generous living space, separate dining area, great closet space, in-unit Bosch washer and dryer, custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white lacquer cabinets, Caesarstone countertops and backsplash, and porcelain tile-clad bathroom with custom vanities and glass-enclosed showers. The apartment features classic hardwood floors throughout and solid core wood doors with chrome hardware.



The custom Chef's Kitchen features a coordinated stainless steel appliance package, complete with a dishwasher and built-in microwave. The countertops and large-tiled backsplash enhance the lacquered soft closing cabinets while the breakfast bar complements the vast living space which is perfect for entertaining. As a bonus, the unit includes two full bathrooms!



Located in the heart of Chelsea, this is truly in the middle of one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods known for its famous art galleries, the High Line, shopping and dining. The Arthur is close to public transportation and everyday conveniences, like Whole Foods down the block and tons of entertainment options from Soul Cycle to Eataly and much more!



This luxury residence puts you in the center of an all-encompassing lifestyle offering 24-hour doorman, elevator, gym, live-in super, Verizon Fios, a fully landscaped roof garden with bbq, bike storage, and private storage also available. All housed on an amazing tree-lined street. The apartment is perfectly positioned to give you the best New York City experience and is pet-friendly to boot. Photos of a similar unit in the building. Net-effective pricing advertised. Fully-Furnished pricing is $4985 net.,** Furnished** Welcome to The Arthur, a building redefined with newly renovated interiors and modern amenities. The residences at 245 West 25th Street boast luxurious features including entrance foyer blending to a large, open step-down living space, unbelievable closet space, additional storage, in-unit Bosch washer and dryer, custom kitchens with stainless steel appliances, white lacquer cabinets, Caesarstone countertops and backsplashes, and porcelain tile-clad bathrooms with custom vanities and glass-enclosed showers. The apartment features classic hardwood floors throughout, solid core wood doors with chrome hardware.The custom Chef's Kitchen features a coordinated stainless steel appliance package, complete with dishwasher and built-in microwave. The countertops and large-tiled backsplash enhance the lacquered soft closing cabinets while the breakfast bar complements the vast living space which is perfect for entertaining.Located in the heart of Chelsea, this is truly in the middle of one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods known for its famous art galleries, the High Line, shopping and dining. The Arthur is close to public transportation and everyday conveniences like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Crunch Fitness.This luxury residence puts you in the center of an all-encompassing lifestyle offering 24-hour doorman, elevator, gym, live in super, Verizon Fios, a fully landscaped roof garden with bbq, bike storage, and private storage also available. All housed on an amazing tree-lined street. The apartment is perfectly positioned to give you the best New York City experience and is pet-friendly to boot. Net Effective Pricing. Photos of similar unit.