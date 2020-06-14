All apartments in New York
Find more places like 245 West 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
245 West 25th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:59 AM

245 West 25th Street

245 West 25th Street · (716) 930-5802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-L · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** No Fee - Chelsea Luxury * Spacious 1BD/1BA (Fully-Furnished Option Available!) with Spacious Layout, Stainless Steel Appliances, D/W, M/W, Washer/Dryer In Unit, in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building with Rooftop Terrace and Outdoor Shower, BBQ Area, On-Site Fitness Center, Lounge, Bike and Private Storage Available, and Live-In Super **

Welcome to The Arthur, a building redefined with newly renovated interiors and modern amenities. The residences at The Arthur boast all of the essentials. This home hosts generous living space, separate dining area, great closet space, in-unit Bosch washer and dryer, custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white lacquer cabinets, Caesarstone countertops and backsplash, and porcelain tile-clad bathroom with custom vanities and glass-enclosed showers. The apartment features classic hardwood floors throughout and solid core wood doors with chrome hardware.

The custom Chef's Kitchen features a coordinated stainless steel appliance package, complete with a dishwasher and built-in microwave. The countertops and large-tiled backsplash enhance the lacquered soft closing cabinets while the breakfast bar complements the vast living space which is perfect for entertaining. As a bonus, the unit includes two full bathrooms!

Located in the heart of Chelsea, this is truly in the middle of one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods known for its famous art galleries, the High Line, shopping and dining. The Arthur is close to public transportation and everyday conveniences, like Whole Foods down the block and tons of entertainment options from Soul Cycle to Eataly and much more!

This luxury residence puts you in the center of an all-encompassing lifestyle offering 24-hour doorman, elevator, gym, live-in super, Verizon Fios, a fully landscaped roof garden with bbq, bike storage, and private storage also available. All housed on an amazing tree-lined street. The apartment is perfectly positioned to give you the best New York City experience and is pet-friendly to boot. Photos of a similar unit in the building. Net-effective pricing advertised. Fully-Furnished pricing is $4985 net.,** Furnished** Welcome to The Arthur, a building redefined with newly renovated interiors and modern amenities. The residences at 245 West 25th Street boast luxurious features including entrance foyer blending to a large, open step-down living space, unbelievable closet space, additional storage, in-unit Bosch washer and dryer, custom kitchens with stainless steel appliances, white lacquer cabinets, Caesarstone countertops and backsplashes, and porcelain tile-clad bathrooms with custom vanities and glass-enclosed showers. The apartment features classic hardwood floors throughout, solid core wood doors with chrome hardware.The custom Chef's Kitchen features a coordinated stainless steel appliance package, complete with dishwasher and built-in microwave. The countertops and large-tiled backsplash enhance the lacquered soft closing cabinets while the breakfast bar complements the vast living space which is perfect for entertaining.Located in the heart of Chelsea, this is truly in the middle of one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods known for its famous art galleries, the High Line, shopping and dining. The Arthur is close to public transportation and everyday conveniences like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Crunch Fitness.This luxury residence puts you in the center of an all-encompassing lifestyle offering 24-hour doorman, elevator, gym, live in super, Verizon Fios, a fully landscaped roof garden with bbq, bike storage, and private storage also available. All housed on an amazing tree-lined street. The apartment is perfectly positioned to give you the best New York City experience and is pet-friendly to boot. Net Effective Pricing. Photos of similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 West 25th Street have any available units?
245 West 25th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 West 25th Street have?
Some of 245 West 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 West 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 West 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 West 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 West 25th Street does offer parking.
Does 245 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 West 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 245 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 West 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 245 West 25th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity