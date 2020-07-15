All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

245 East 78th Street

245 E 78th St · (212) 452-4408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$11,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
The windows alone in this apartment will steal your heart, but that's just the beginning. 2A is a lovely, well-proportioned 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in the most exciting new rental building on the Upper East Side. With sunlight streaming in from the East through oversized, double-glazed casement windows, and the use of fresh and beautiful materials, including solid white oak floors, everything in this apartment feels like a true home. Just past the formal entrance foyer, which has a generous coat closet and a perfectly placed powder room, is the nearly 25 foot long living and dining room. The windowed PoggenPohhl kitchen, conveniently tucked away yet open to the living space, is both beautiful and functional with Caesarstone countertops and backsplash, an integrated state-of-the-art Liebbher refrigerator, Bosch appliances, a hood that vents to the outside and an Insinkerator garbage disposal. The tranquil corner master bedroom has three large windows, easily fits a king bed and has a walk-in-closet the size of a small room. The en-suite, windowed master bathroom features a custom marble mosaic floor, a glass enclosed shower, a double walnut vanity with Caesarstone countertops, mirrored medicine cabinets, and built in storage. The two secondary bedrooms are generous in size and share a lovely bathroom with marble floors and a Waterworks cast iron tub. The secondary bedroom wing can be closed off from the living space with solid wood pocket doors for privacy when entertaining. There is also a washing machine and vented dryer in the apartment.

Located on a charming tree-lined block, 245 East 78th Street is a historic building that has been reimagined as a boutique collection of twenty-two modern apartments. The classic and detailed pre-war facade has been carefully preserved and restored, while double-glazed European casement windows have been added for optimal natural light and architectural richness. Aside from the exterior, everything in the building has been completely gut renovated. Residents will enjoy all new systems such as individually controlled multi-zone heating and cooling, Insinkerator garbage disposals, washer/dryers that vent and hardwood floors. Amenities include an attended lobby with a full time doorman and a package room for deliveries, a landscaped roof terrace with open city views, a private fitness center with a walkout courtyard, a bicycle room, and a private storage closet for each residence. With an ambiance that resembles a wonderful boutique hotel, 245 East 78th Street raises the bar for apartments on the Upper East Side. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 78th Street have any available units?
245 East 78th Street has a unit available for $11,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East 78th Street have?
Some of 245 East 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 East 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 245 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 East 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 East 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
