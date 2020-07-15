Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman gym bike storage lobby

The windows alone in this apartment will steal your heart, but that's just the beginning. 2A is a lovely, well-proportioned 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in the most exciting new rental building on the Upper East Side. With sunlight streaming in from the East through oversized, double-glazed casement windows, and the use of fresh and beautiful materials, including solid white oak floors, everything in this apartment feels like a true home. Just past the formal entrance foyer, which has a generous coat closet and a perfectly placed powder room, is the nearly 25 foot long living and dining room. The windowed PoggenPohhl kitchen, conveniently tucked away yet open to the living space, is both beautiful and functional with Caesarstone countertops and backsplash, an integrated state-of-the-art Liebbher refrigerator, Bosch appliances, a hood that vents to the outside and an Insinkerator garbage disposal. The tranquil corner master bedroom has three large windows, easily fits a king bed and has a walk-in-closet the size of a small room. The en-suite, windowed master bathroom features a custom marble mosaic floor, a glass enclosed shower, a double walnut vanity with Caesarstone countertops, mirrored medicine cabinets, and built in storage. The two secondary bedrooms are generous in size and share a lovely bathroom with marble floors and a Waterworks cast iron tub. The secondary bedroom wing can be closed off from the living space with solid wood pocket doors for privacy when entertaining. There is also a washing machine and vented dryer in the apartment.



Located on a charming tree-lined block, 245 East 78th Street is a historic building that has been reimagined as a boutique collection of twenty-two modern apartments. The classic and detailed pre-war facade has been carefully preserved and restored, while double-glazed European casement windows have been added for optimal natural light and architectural richness. Aside from the exterior, everything in the building has been completely gut renovated. Residents will enjoy all new systems such as individually controlled multi-zone heating and cooling, Insinkerator garbage disposals, washer/dryers that vent and hardwood floors. Amenities include an attended lobby with a full time doorman and a package room for deliveries, a landscaped roof terrace with open city views, a private fitness center with a walkout courtyard, a bicycle room, and a private storage closet for each residence. With an ambiance that resembles a wonderful boutique hotel, 245 East 78th Street raises the bar for apartments on the Upper East Side. Pets are welcome.