245 East 24th Street

Move right in to this serene alcove studio/ convertible one bathroom perched on the 10th floor of a full service building in Gramercy Park/Murray Hill. Easily convertible to a true one bedroom, this fabulous home is large enough for separate living/dining, sleeping, and entertaining. The large windowed L shape alcove sleeping area comfortably fits a queen size bed. Seamlessly close-off the alcove with modern glass sliding doors or beautiful rustic barn doors to create a full separate bedroom. The renovated bathroom features a fabulous vintage black and white tiles, floor to ceiling linen and storage closet, mirrored medicine cabinet, and walk in shower. The open kitchen features a huge pantry, updated cabinetry for storage, dishwasher, built in breakfast bar, and lots of counter space. Entertain guests in your 20 ft long living room, or hide away from the hustle and bustle of New York City and feel utterly relaxed when you enter this cozy apartment. Large East facing wall of windows flood the home with natural sunlight, beautiful color tones, and original hardwood floors all add a touch of zen to this charming home. Additional walk in coat closet offers great storage. Tracey Towers is a beautiful 24 hour doorman building with an elegant lobby featuring brand new elevators. Other attractive amenities include; bike and storage rooms, laundry room and boasts one of the prettiest resident rooftops in the city. There is also a wonderful live-in resident manager, and lovely team of doormen and porters. Guarantors and allowed with board approval. Pets are permitted with board approval. Conveniently located to local shops and delicious restaurants, as well as Madison Square Park, the gorgeous East Side River path, Trader Joes, Fairway, AMC movie theater, and public transportation.