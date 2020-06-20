All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

245 East 24th Street

245 East 24th Street · (212) 539-4966
Location

245 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 10E · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
media room
Move right in to this serene alcove studio/ convertible one bathroom perched on the 10th floor of a full service building in Gramercy Park/Murray Hill. Easily convertible to a true one bedroom, this fabulous home is large enough for separate living/dining, sleeping, and entertaining. The large windowed L shape alcove sleeping area comfortably fits a queen size bed. Seamlessly close-off the alcove with modern glass sliding doors or beautiful rustic barn doors to create a full separate bedroom. The renovated bathroom features a fabulous vintage black and white tiles, floor to ceiling linen and storage closet, mirrored medicine cabinet, and walk in shower. The open kitchen features a huge pantry, updated cabinetry for storage, dishwasher, built in breakfast bar, and lots of counter space. Entertain guests in your 20 ft long living room, or hide away from the hustle and bustle of New York City and feel utterly relaxed when you enter this cozy apartment. Large East facing wall of windows flood the home with natural sunlight, beautiful color tones, and original hardwood floors all add a touch of zen to this charming home. Additional walk in coat closet offers great storage. Tracey Towers is a beautiful 24 hour doorman building with an elegant lobby featuring brand new elevators. Other attractive amenities include; bike and storage rooms, laundry room and boasts one of the prettiest resident rooftops in the city. There is also a wonderful live-in resident manager, and lovely team of doormen and porters. Guarantors and allowed with board approval. Pets are permitted with board approval. Conveniently located to local shops and delicious restaurants, as well as Madison Square Park, the gorgeous East Side River path, Trader Joes, Fairway, AMC movie theater, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 24th Street have any available units?
245 East 24th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East 24th Street have?
Some of 245 East 24th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 East 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 245 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 East 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
