Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

240 West 74th Street

240 West 74th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

A gorgeous renovated two bedroom, two bath plus EXTRA ROOM off the garden plus a south facing private garden. Huge dining area, large living room, separate entrance, large open renovated kitchen with Dishwasher, Washer & Dryers, large open space. A MUST SEE!!!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.,Beautiful owner occupied townhouse offers this gorgeous renovated two bedroom, two bath plus EXTRA ROOM off the garden plus a south facing private garden. Huge dining area, large living room, separate entrance, large open renovated kitchen with Dishwasher, Washer & Dryers, large open space. A MUST SEE!!! Available Oct 1 or 15th OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 West 74th Street have any available units?
240 West 74th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 240 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 West 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 West 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 240 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 West 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 240 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 West 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 West 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 West 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
