240 East 30th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors elevator media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator media room

Please email for a video tour! Fabulous find in Murray Hill is perfect for roommates. This HUGE conv three bedroom apt (wall is up) is located on 30th Street right off of Third Ave. The apt is in a quiet, well maintained elevator bldg that also has laundry and a garden. Apartment features include: hardwood floors, king sized bedrooms with great closet space, converted room with easily fit a queen bed, nice sized living room, eat in kitchen. Next to the 6 train, Fairway Market, Trader Joes, restaurants, bars, shopping, NY Sports Club, Kips Bay theaters and all that Murray Hill has to offer. Avail for a July lease start date.