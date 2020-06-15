All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

240 East 30th Street

240 East 30th Street · (212) 768-5777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Please email for a video tour! Fabulous find in Murray Hill is perfect for roommates. This HUGE conv three bedroom apt (wall is up) is located on 30th Street right off of Third Ave. The apt is in a quiet, well maintained elevator bldg that also has laundry and a garden. Apartment features include: hardwood floors, king sized bedrooms with great closet space, converted room with easily fit a queen bed, nice sized living room, eat in kitchen. Next to the 6 train, Fairway Market, Trader Joes, restaurants, bars, shopping, NY Sports Club, Kips Bay theaters and all that Murray Hill has to offer. Avail for a July lease start date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 East 30th Street have any available units?
240 East 30th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 240 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 East 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 240 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 240 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 East 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 East 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
