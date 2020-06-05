All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

24 WEST 76th STREET

24 West 76th Street · (631) 413-1998
Location

24 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One of my Favorite Apartments of all time is finally available for an August 1st lease start date. Located steps to Central Park on one of the prettiest blocks in the UWS residing in a Stunning Brownstone building. This apartment will be the envy of all your friends and features 12.5ft ceilings throughout. With a large living area with southern exposure, exposed brick, decorative fireplace that flows into your open kitchen. Off the kitchen you have a separate dining alcove and a full bathroom. There are three separate loft areas throughout, with one being used as storage, a guest bedroom and a home office. This apartment features the dream bedroom you have been searching for. There are three large windows, southern exposure, three large closets, full en suite bathroom, Juliet balcony, and a large loft area. This "off market Property" rents in hours so be the first to contact me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 WEST 76th STREET have any available units?
24 WEST 76th STREET has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 24 WEST 76th STREET currently offering any rent specials?
24 WEST 76th STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 WEST 76th STREET pet-friendly?
No, 24 WEST 76th STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 24 WEST 76th STREET offer parking?
No, 24 WEST 76th STREET does not offer parking.
Does 24 WEST 76th STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 WEST 76th STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 WEST 76th STREET have a pool?
No, 24 WEST 76th STREET does not have a pool.
Does 24 WEST 76th STREET have accessible units?
No, 24 WEST 76th STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 24 WEST 76th STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 WEST 76th STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 WEST 76th STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 WEST 76th STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
