24 WEST 76th STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

One of my Favorite Apartments of all time is finally available for an August 1st lease start date. Located steps to Central Park on one of the prettiest blocks in the UWS residing in a Stunning Brownstone building. This apartment will be the envy of all your friends and features 12.5ft ceilings throughout. With a large living area with southern exposure, exposed brick, decorative fireplace that flows into your open kitchen. Off the kitchen you have a separate dining alcove and a full bathroom. There are three separate loft areas throughout, with one being used as storage, a guest bedroom and a home office. This apartment features the dream bedroom you have been searching for. There are three large windows, southern exposure, three large closets, full en suite bathroom, Juliet balcony, and a large loft area. This "off market Property" rents in hours so be the first to contact me.