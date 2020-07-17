239 West 21st Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Located on a lovely tree lined block in the heart of Chelsea, This true one bedroom delivers both space and renovation with pre-war charm.



This apartment is south facing giving an abundance of light and features amazingly high ceilings, stunning exposed brick, 4 large closets, hardwood flooring, every room has at least one window including the bathroom.



The bedroom is queen-sized, with room for a large dresser and space remaining to walk around. The closet is large with top shelving as well.



The living room is a great space for entertaining guest and the separate renovated kitchen gives room to prepare a nice meal.



Well maintained building with on-site super, laundromat at the end of both blocks, several in the area, including delivery services, trader joe's one block away, 2 blocks away you have 23rd street train lines that include the C, E, 1, M.



Virtual Tour Available* Move in date is August 1 but tenant is flexible (can do earlier or a bit later) 1-Year lease term with option to renew, landlord has never raised the current tenant's rent.