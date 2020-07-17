All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

239 West 21st Street

239 West 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

239 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located on a lovely tree lined block in the heart of Chelsea, This true one bedroom delivers both space and renovation with pre-war charm.

This apartment is south facing giving an abundance of light and features amazingly high ceilings, stunning exposed brick, 4 large closets, hardwood flooring, every room has at least one window including the bathroom.

The bedroom is queen-sized, with room for a large dresser and space remaining to walk around. The closet is large with top shelving as well.

The living room is a great space for entertaining guest and the separate renovated kitchen gives room to prepare a nice meal.

Well maintained building with on-site super, laundromat at the end of both blocks, several in the area, including delivery services, trader joe's one block away, 2 blocks away you have 23rd street train lines that include the C, E, 1, M.

Virtual Tour Available* Move in date is August 1 but tenant is flexible (can do earlier or a bit later) 1-Year lease term with option to renew, landlord has never raised the current tenant's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 West 21st Street have any available units?
239 West 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 239 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 239 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 239 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 239 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 239 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 239 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 West 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 West 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
