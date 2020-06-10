Amenities

recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Just listed at 239 East 51st Street, New York, New York.No Fee and Extra Large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manhattan. Floor-through apartment. Northern and Southern Exposures. Extremely spacious living & dining room. 4 closets. Completely renovated apartment. Brand new appliances. King sized bedroom. Only 1 flight up.Live next to the beautiful Greenacre Park. Convenient Manhattan location across the street from the Pod Hotel and their awesome rooftop bar and Clinton Beer Hall. 2 blocks to the 4/6 and E/M trains. 1 block to the M15 Bus and 2 blocks to the M49 crosstown bus. Restaurant, shops, and cafes abound including The Smith, Blockheads Burritos, Crave Fishbar, Ess-A-Bagel, Dos Caminos, Juice Press, Whole Foods, Equinox Fitness,Morton Williams, and many more.Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of this No Fee apartment at 239 East 51st Street, New York, NY.