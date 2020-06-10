All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:50 PM

239 East 51st Street

239 East 51st Street · (646) 430-5534
Location

239 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-W · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Just listed at 239 East 51st Street, New York, New York.No Fee and Extra Large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manhattan. Floor-through apartment. Northern and Southern Exposures. Extremely spacious living & dining room. 4 closets. Completely renovated apartment. Brand new appliances. King sized bedroom. Only 1 flight up.Live next to the beautiful Greenacre Park. Convenient Manhattan location across the street from the Pod Hotel and their awesome rooftop bar and Clinton Beer Hall. 2 blocks to the 4/6 and E/M trains. 1 block to the M15 Bus and 2 blocks to the M49 crosstown bus. Restaurant, shops, and cafes abound including The Smith, Blockheads Burritos, Crave Fishbar, Ess-A-Bagel, Dos Caminos, Juice Press, Whole Foods, Equinox Fitness,Morton Williams, and many more.Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of this No Fee apartment at 239 East 51st Street, New York, NY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 East 51st Street have any available units?
239 East 51st Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 239 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 East 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 East 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 239 East 51st Street offer parking?
No, 239 East 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 239 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 East 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 239 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 239 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 East 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 East 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
