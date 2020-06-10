238 East 77th Street

Amenities

NO FEE!!Fantastic exclusive! A beautiful 1BR/JR4 apt on 77th between 2nd and 3rd with an office space that can be converted into a small bedroom. Main bedroom fits King size with furniture, great closet space, separate kitchen w/ microwave, sunny and spacious living room with recess lighting. Bathroom in excellent condition. Great building with Elevator and only 2 units per floor. Gas, Heat and Hot Water are included in rent. Location is surrounded by a plethora of great restaurants, bars and supermarkets. 6 train a couple of blocks away, this listing will not last. Call to set up an appointment and view it asap. Call or Text Alex @ 347-219-1297 or email Alex@rentmanhattan.com.NO FEECredit Check RM43632