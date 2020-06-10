All apartments in New York
Find more places like 238 East 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
238 East 77th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

238 East 77th Street

238 E 77th St · (347) 219-1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

238 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
NO FEE!!Fantastic exclusive! A beautiful 1BR/JR4 apt on 77th between 2nd and 3rd with an office space that can be converted into a small bedroom. Main bedroom fits King size with furniture, great closet space, separate kitchen w/ microwave, sunny and spacious living room with recess lighting. Bathroom in excellent condition. Great building with Elevator and only 2 units per floor. Gas, Heat and Hot Water are included in rent. Location is surrounded by a plethora of great restaurants, bars and supermarkets. 6 train a couple of blocks away, this listing will not last. Call to set up an appointment and view it asap. Call or Text Alex @ 347-219-1297 or email Alex@rentmanhattan.com.NO FEECredit Check RM43632

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 East 77th Street have any available units?
238 East 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 East 77th Street have?
Some of 238 East 77th Street's amenities include recently renovated, elevator, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 238 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 238 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 238 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 238 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 238 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 238 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 238 East 77th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity