2373 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court concierge doorman gym pool racquetball court bike storage

MUST SEE! No pets or smoking please. This sun-flooded one bedroom, one bathroom unit faces north and west and has picture windows, Brazilian cherry floors, through-the-wall air conditioning and open city views. The loft-like layout has a spacious living and dining room that has an oversized kitchen with a four-burner gas range, oven, brand new microwave, brand new dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer, ample storage and a pass through counter to let an abundance of light in. One enters the sun-lit bedroom through fold back doors from the living and dining room to create an open and airy feeling. The bedroom has a wall of closets and can fit a king size bed. A hallway bathroom with a bathtub, walk-in closet and large coat closet complete this home. The Boulevard is a luxurious condop with a full-time doorman and concierge, a playroom, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a terrace and workout classes, a 75-foot saltwater swimming pool, a racquetball court, a squash/basketball court, multiple rooftop terraces, a rooftop solarium and a bicycle room. Close to public transportation.