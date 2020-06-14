All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

2373 Broadway

2373 Broadway · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2373 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
racquetball court
bike storage
MUST SEE! No pets or smoking please. This sun-flooded one bedroom, one bathroom unit faces north and west and has picture windows, Brazilian cherry floors, through-the-wall air conditioning and open city views. The loft-like layout has a spacious living and dining room that has an oversized kitchen with a four-burner gas range, oven, brand new microwave, brand new dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer, ample storage and a pass through counter to let an abundance of light in. One enters the sun-lit bedroom through fold back doors from the living and dining room to create an open and airy feeling. The bedroom has a wall of closets and can fit a king size bed. A hallway bathroom with a bathtub, walk-in closet and large coat closet complete this home. The Boulevard is a luxurious condop with a full-time doorman and concierge, a playroom, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a terrace and workout classes, a 75-foot saltwater swimming pool, a racquetball court, a squash/basketball court, multiple rooftop terraces, a rooftop solarium and a bicycle room. Close to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2373 Broadway have any available units?
2373 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2373 Broadway have?
Some of 2373 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2373 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2373 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2373 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 2373 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2373 Broadway offer parking?
No, 2373 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 2373 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2373 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2373 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 2373 Broadway has a pool.
Does 2373 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2373 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2373 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2373 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
