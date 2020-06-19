All apartments in New York
Find more places like 237 West 105th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
237 West 105th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

237 West 105th Street

237 West 105th Street · (212) 203-5424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

237 West 105th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,417

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL 3D TOUR AVAILABLE

Full floor, enormous, true 5BR that can easily accommodate 6, features two full baths with 10 foot ceilings, beautiful dark bamboo flooring throughout.

Right off Broadway on 105th Street this rare find offers a generous living area, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Both of the beautiful, windowed tile bathrooms have bathtubs.

Guarantors Allowed. No pets please.

Just two blocks from the 1 train on 103rd Street, close to B, C trains, Columbia University and Whole Foods.

*advertised rent is net effective with 1 month free on an 12 months lease, gross rent is 7,000/month
*living room photo is virtually staged,Full floor, enormous, true 5BR that can easily accommodate 6, features two full baths with 10 foot ceilings, beautiful dark bamboo flooring throughout, available September 1st.

One roommate already in place, 4 rooms available!

Right off Broadway on 105th Street this rare find offers a generous living area, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Both of the beautiful, windowed tile bathrooms have bathtubs.

Guarantors Allowed. No pets please.

Just two blocks from the 1 train on 103rd Street, close to B, C trains, Columbia University and Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 West 105th Street have any available units?
237 West 105th Street has a unit available for $6,417 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 West 105th Street have?
Some of 237 West 105th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 West 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 West 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 West 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 West 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 237 West 105th Street offer parking?
No, 237 West 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 West 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 West 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 West 105th Street have a pool?
No, 237 West 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 West 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 West 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 West 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 West 105th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 237 West 105th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity