237 West 105th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

VIRTUAL 3D TOUR AVAILABLE



Full floor, enormous, true 5BR that can easily accommodate 6, features two full baths with 10 foot ceilings, beautiful dark bamboo flooring throughout.



Right off Broadway on 105th Street this rare find offers a generous living area, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Both of the beautiful, windowed tile bathrooms have bathtubs.



Guarantors Allowed. No pets please.



Just two blocks from the 1 train on 103rd Street, close to B, C trains, Columbia University and Whole Foods.



*advertised rent is net effective with 1 month free on an 12 months lease, gross rent is 7,000/month

*living room photo is virtually staged,Full floor, enormous, true 5BR that can easily accommodate 6, features two full baths with 10 foot ceilings, beautiful dark bamboo flooring throughout, available September 1st.



One roommate already in place, 4 rooms available!



Right off Broadway on 105th Street this rare find offers a generous living area, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Both of the beautiful, windowed tile bathrooms have bathtubs.



Guarantors Allowed. No pets please.



Just two blocks from the 1 train on 103rd Street, close to B, C trains, Columbia University and Whole Foods.