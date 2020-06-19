All apartments in New York
236 East 36th

236 East 36th Street · (856) 905-8328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
doorman
Modern amenities and the convenience of mid-town are the hallmarks of this building. Come in today to see this bright NO FEE one bed withnorthern views, substantial space, and prime location! New flooring, kitchen, xl-living, and king size bedroom make this apartment a steal. Building features a complimentary gym on the retail level, 24 hour doorman, laundry facility, and on-site super and maintenance. Pictures of actual apartment! Message, call or text Alison to schedule your viewing of this NO FEE apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 East 36th have any available units?
236 East 36th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 236 East 36th currently offering any rent specials?
236 East 36th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 East 36th pet-friendly?
No, 236 East 36th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 236 East 36th offer parking?
No, 236 East 36th does not offer parking.
Does 236 East 36th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 East 36th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 East 36th have a pool?
No, 236 East 36th does not have a pool.
Does 236 East 36th have accessible units?
No, 236 East 36th does not have accessible units.
Does 236 East 36th have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 East 36th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 East 36th have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 East 36th does not have units with air conditioning.
