236 East 36th

Amenities

on-site laundry gym doorman

Modern amenities and the convenience of mid-town are the hallmarks of this building. Come in today to see this bright NO FEE one bed withnorthern views, substantial space, and prime location! New flooring, kitchen, xl-living, and king size bedroom make this apartment a steal. Building features a complimentary gym on the retail level, 24 hour doorman, laundry facility, and on-site super and maintenance. Pictures of actual apartment! Message, call or text Alison to schedule your viewing of this NO FEE apartment!