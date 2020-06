Amenities

all utils included walk in closets elevator doorman

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator

Beautiful & Massive one bedroom apartment in luxury UWS building. 86th Street & Broadway, Bretton Hall. 24-Hour Doorman, Elevators, Laundry, Package Room, & all utilities included in rent. (Water, Heat, Electricity). King-size bedroom and massive living, dining, office area. Bedroom has a very large walk in closet, with a lot of storage space. 1 Subway Train is right outside your door, shopping, restaurants, supermarket and the best night-life the neighborhood has to offer.