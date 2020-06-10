Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park doorman elevator gym on-site laundry lobby

Enjoy Riverside Park at your doorstep. Welcome to 235 West End Avenue, The Gemstone Condominium.Located at 71st Street and West End Avenue, The Gemstone is an impeccably maintained prewar building; it boasts an incredible roof deck with Hudson River views. Building residents also enjoy a full-time doorman, live-in super, gym, and laundry room.Take one of the building's elevators from its decorated lobby up to the fourth floor. Upon entering apartment 4F you'll find a spacious foyer and two deep closets. Through the foyer to your left enter the renovated kitchen complete with Sub-Zero fridge, Bosch dishwasher, Bertazzoni range, and Carrara marble countertops. A storage bench easily fits in the foyer, so you can kick off your shoes and drop your bags before unwinding in your spacious living room. Off the large living/dining room are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom includes a full wall of custom cabinetry plus a deep closet, which make storage a piece of cake. The second bedroom also includes custom cabinetry, a deep closet, and an en suite bathroom with shower. The bedrooms face quiet 71st Street. Altogether, five large closets and custom storage are found throughout the apartment. The Gemstone is a pristine prewar building less than a block from Riverside Park and Riverside dog park. The location couldn't be more convenient: 1/2/3 trains are a block away at 72nd Street. All UWS gems are at your fingertips, including Central Park and Lincoln Center. Pets on a case-by-case basis. A condo application is required.