Home
/
New York, NY
/
235 West End Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

235 West End Avenue

235 West End Avenue · (718) 422-2547
Location

235 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
Enjoy Riverside Park at your doorstep. Welcome to 235 West End Avenue, The Gemstone Condominium.Located at 71st Street and West End Avenue, The Gemstone is an impeccably maintained prewar building; it boasts an incredible roof deck with Hudson River views. Building residents also enjoy a full-time doorman, live-in super, gym, and laundry room.Take one of the building's elevators from its decorated lobby up to the fourth floor. Upon entering apartment 4F you'll find a spacious foyer and two deep closets. Through the foyer to your left enter the renovated kitchen complete with Sub-Zero fridge, Bosch dishwasher, Bertazzoni range, and Carrara marble countertops. A storage bench easily fits in the foyer, so you can kick off your shoes and drop your bags before unwinding in your spacious living room. Off the large living/dining room are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom includes a full wall of custom cabinetry plus a deep closet, which make storage a piece of cake. The second bedroom also includes custom cabinetry, a deep closet, and an en suite bathroom with shower. The bedrooms face quiet 71st Street. Altogether, five large closets and custom storage are found throughout the apartment. The Gemstone is a pristine prewar building less than a block from Riverside Park and Riverside dog park. The location couldn't be more convenient: 1/2/3 trains are a block away at 72nd Street. All UWS gems are at your fingertips, including Central Park and Lincoln Center. Pets on a case-by-case basis. A condo application is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 West End Avenue have any available units?
235 West End Avenue has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 West End Avenue have?
Some of 235 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
235 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 235 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 235 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 235 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 235 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 235 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 235 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 235 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
