235 Park Ave S 12

Amenities
Sun Kissed 3BR in the Heart of Union Square - Property Id: 241914
Available Immediately~Union Square
*LOW FEE
This is a sun blasted 3BR in an elevator building. The apartment features a ton of natural light, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a marble bathroom and 3 very large rooms.
*SORRY NO PETS
Conveniently located near Union Square, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Email me at jhuaman@bondnewyork.com for a private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241914
Property Id 241914
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5713811)