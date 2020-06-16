235 Park Ave S 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Sun Kissed 3BR in the Heart of Union Square - Property Id: 241914



Available Immediately~Union Square



*LOW FEE



This is a sun blasted 3BR in an elevator building. The apartment features a ton of natural light, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a marble bathroom and 3 very large rooms.



*SORRY NO PETS



Conveniently located near Union Square, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.



Email me at jhuaman@bondnewyork.com for a private showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241914

No Pets Allowed



