All apartments in New York
Find more places like 230 East 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
230 East 79th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

230 East 79th Street

230 East 79th Street · (631) 258-5634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

230 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
lobby
The Belmont 79 is a full-service cooperative building. Such services include a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, and recently renovated laundry room including new washer/dryer units. Building management has also recently renovated the lobby and resident hallways. Due to its prime Upper East Side location you are within steps of convenient public transportation, world-renowned cultural institutions, and celebrated dining/shopping establishments.

Apartment 6B is a spacious corner unit ALCOVE studio that receives ample sunlight and presents an efficient floor plan with excellent closet space. This recently renovated unit consists of an open kitchen which includes new full-sized appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. This apartment has brand new flooring throughout the living space and newly renovated bathroom and kitchen backsplash.

If the tenant would prefer the apartment to come fully furnished, it is negotiable. oxford651897

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 East 79th Street have any available units?
230 East 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 East 79th Street have?
Some of 230 East 79th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 East 79th Street offer parking?
No, 230 East 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 East 79th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 230 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 East 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 230 East 79th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity