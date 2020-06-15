230 East 79th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry lobby

The Belmont 79 is a full-service cooperative building. Such services include a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, and recently renovated laundry room including new washer/dryer units. Building management has also recently renovated the lobby and resident hallways. Due to its prime Upper East Side location you are within steps of convenient public transportation, world-renowned cultural institutions, and celebrated dining/shopping establishments.



Apartment 6B is a spacious corner unit ALCOVE studio that receives ample sunlight and presents an efficient floor plan with excellent closet space. This recently renovated unit consists of an open kitchen which includes new full-sized appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. This apartment has brand new flooring throughout the living space and newly renovated bathroom and kitchen backsplash.



If the tenant would prefer the apartment to come fully furnished, it is negotiable. oxford651897