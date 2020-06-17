230 East 52nd Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

NO BROKER FEE, NO MOVE-IN/OUT FEE, AND FREE RENT FROM NOW TO THE END OF JUNE for qualified tenants.



Location, location, location! Settled in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of Turtle Bay, this 1-bed home makes for the perfect commute. Situated on a tree-lined and quiet street, Apt 4D is steps away from the E, M, and 6 trains. Enjoy nearby conveniences like Wholefoods, shopping, and a wide selection of bars and restaurants.



The queen-sized bedroom has plenty of closet space. After recent renovations, this apartment is bright and airy. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, while laundry is accessed by an elevator in the building.



For your convenience, the listing is available to be rented furnished or unfurnished at the same price. This residence does not accept pets or smoking.