Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

230 East 52nd Street

230 E 52nd St · (212) 729-5712 ext. 102
Location

230 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
NO BROKER FEE, NO MOVE-IN/OUT FEE, AND FREE RENT FROM NOW TO THE END OF JUNE for qualified tenants.

Location, location, location! Settled in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of Turtle Bay, this 1-bed home makes for the perfect commute. Situated on a tree-lined and quiet street, Apt 4D is steps away from the E, M, and 6 trains. Enjoy nearby conveniences like Wholefoods, shopping, and a wide selection of bars and restaurants.

The queen-sized bedroom has plenty of closet space. After recent renovations, this apartment is bright and airy. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, while laundry is accessed by an elevator in the building.

For your convenience, the listing is available to be rented furnished or unfurnished at the same price. This residence does not accept pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 East 52nd Street have any available units?
230 East 52nd Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 East 52nd Street have?
Some of 230 East 52nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 East 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 East 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 East 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 East 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 East 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 230 East 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 East 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 East 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 East 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 230 East 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 East 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 230 East 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 East 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 East 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
