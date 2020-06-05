All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:18 AM

230-232 Thompson Street

230 Thompson St · (646) 574-8372
Location

230 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gut renovated 1BR wih good natural light, exposed brick, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The open kitchen has stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with maple cabinets. Great apartment in the NYU area, close to everything and just south of Washington Square Park.,New gut renovation - 1BR wih good natural light, exposed brick, hardwood floors and high celings. The open kitchen has stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with maple cabinets. Great apartment in the NYU area, close to everything and just south of Washington Square Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230-232 Thompson Street have any available units?
230-232 Thompson Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230-232 Thompson Street have?
Some of 230-232 Thompson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230-232 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
230-232 Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230-232 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 230-232 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230-232 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 230-232 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 230-232 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230-232 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230-232 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 230-232 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 230-232 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 230-232 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230-232 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230-232 Thompson Street has units with dishwashers.
