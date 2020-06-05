230-232 Thompson Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gut renovated 1BR wih good natural light, exposed brick, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The open kitchen has stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with maple cabinets. Great apartment in the NYU area, close to everything and just south of Washington Square Park.,New gut renovation - 1BR wih good natural light, exposed brick, hardwood floors and high celings. The open kitchen has stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with maple cabinets. Great apartment in the NYU area, close to everything and just south of Washington Square Park.