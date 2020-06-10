All apartments in New York
Location

23 Waverly Place, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
furnished
Quintessential Greenwich Village loft at the pre-war Waverly Mews is now available. This fantastic flexible space, with 10ft ceilings, was recently renovated and offers a loft space that accommodates a queen sized bed. The renovated kitchen boasts custom cabinets and a dishwasher. The renovated bath is replete with subway tiles and modern fixtures. This home also features two large closets, ideal for a NYC worthy wardrobe. The living space offers enough volume to accommodate both living and dining or a home office. The Waverly Mews is a gorgeous pre-war Greenwich Village building. The building's immense charm begins with a gated entrance which leads into a furnished courtyard. There is additionally a beautiful planted roof deck with incredible skyline views. The building further boasts laundry on every floor and a live-in super, who conveniently accepts packages on the residents' behalf. All this ideally located at the nexus of Greenwich Village, convenient to Astor Place, The West Village, and Union Square, and all the amazing shopping, dining, and transportations options that this downtown bastion has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Waverly Place have any available units?
23 Waverly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Waverly Place have?
Some of 23 Waverly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Waverly Place currently offering any rent specials?
23 Waverly Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Waverly Place pet-friendly?
No, 23 Waverly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 Waverly Place offer parking?
No, 23 Waverly Place does not offer parking.
Does 23 Waverly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Waverly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Waverly Place have a pool?
No, 23 Waverly Place does not have a pool.
Does 23 Waverly Place have accessible units?
No, 23 Waverly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Waverly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Waverly Place has units with dishwashers.
