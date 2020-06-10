23 Waverly Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Quintessential Greenwich Village loft at the pre-war Waverly Mews is now available. This fantastic flexible space, with 10ft ceilings, was recently renovated and offers a loft space that accommodates a queen sized bed. The renovated kitchen boasts custom cabinets and a dishwasher. The renovated bath is replete with subway tiles and modern fixtures. This home also features two large closets, ideal for a NYC worthy wardrobe. The living space offers enough volume to accommodate both living and dining or a home office. The Waverly Mews is a gorgeous pre-war Greenwich Village building. The building's immense charm begins with a gated entrance which leads into a furnished courtyard. There is additionally a beautiful planted roof deck with incredible skyline views. The building further boasts laundry on every floor and a live-in super, who conveniently accepts packages on the residents' behalf. All this ideally located at the nexus of Greenwich Village, convenient to Astor Place, The West Village, and Union Square, and all the amazing shopping, dining, and transportations options that this downtown bastion has to offer.