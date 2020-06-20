23 Avenue C A3

Amenities
Sun Kissed 3BR/2BA Triplex in the East Village - Property Id: 285071
Available Immediately~East Village (Alphabet City)
****NO FEE****
3 bed/2 bath TRIPLEX in a very clean walk up building located at East 2nd street & Avenue C. This apartment features a separate kitchen, 2 King size bedrooms, 1 Queen size bedroom, a large living room, and great closet space
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285071
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5798161)