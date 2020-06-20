All apartments in New York
23 Avenue C A3

23 Avenue C · (281) 763-9523
Location

23 Avenue C, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A3 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Sun Kissed 3BR/2BA Triplex in the East Village - Property Id: 285071

Available Immediately~East Village (Alphabet City)

****NO FEE****

3 bed/2 bath TRIPLEX in a very clean walk up building located at East 2nd street & Avenue C. This apartment features a separate kitchen, 2 King size bedrooms, 1 Queen size bedroom, a large living room, and great closet space

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife
Property Id 285071

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5798161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Avenue C A3 have any available units?
23 Avenue C A3 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Avenue C A3 have?
Some of 23 Avenue C A3's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Avenue C A3 currently offering any rent specials?
23 Avenue C A3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Avenue C A3 pet-friendly?
No, 23 Avenue C A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 Avenue C A3 offer parking?
No, 23 Avenue C A3 does not offer parking.
Does 23 Avenue C A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Avenue C A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Avenue C A3 have a pool?
No, 23 Avenue C A3 does not have a pool.
Does 23 Avenue C A3 have accessible units?
No, 23 Avenue C A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Avenue C A3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Avenue C A3 has units with dishwashers.
