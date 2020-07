Amenities

This is a renovated 1 bedroom apartment with a large granite kitchen with a dishwasher and a marble bathroom. The apartment features a balcony, exposed brick & hardwood floors for a charming pre war feel. Available for July 1 occupancy.Located in a prime East Village area steps from great restaurants, nightlife and shopping. and conveniently located just one block from the L train at 14th Street and the M14 crosstown bus line.Please call for an appointment to view.