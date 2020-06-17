229 East 80th st

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Wow, This is a great deal! Live in the heart of the upper east side, and have outdoor space! There is a communal yard shared by a few tenants where you can grill and have a great night!



This cool studio has a space for your bed overlooking the yard! Thru-wall A/C allows you to keep your window clear in summer. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. The marble bath is crisp and clean!



Contact me today for an immediate showing! I show 7 days a week. I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!







Sorry, no pets



NO FEE Status on 15 month leases only!



