Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:20 AM

229 East 80th st

229 East 80th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Wow, This is a great deal! Live in the heart of the upper east side, and have outdoor space! There is a communal yard shared by a few tenants where you can grill and have a great night!

This cool studio has a space for your bed overlooking the yard! Thru-wall A/C allows you to keep your window clear in summer. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. The marble bath is crisp and clean!

Contact me today for an immediate showing! I show 7 days a week. I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!

 

Sorry, no pets

NO FEE Status on 15 month leases only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 East 80th st have any available units?
229 East 80th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 East 80th st have?
Some of 229 East 80th st's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 East 80th st currently offering any rent specials?
229 East 80th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 East 80th st pet-friendly?
No, 229 East 80th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 229 East 80th st offer parking?
No, 229 East 80th st does not offer parking.
Does 229 East 80th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 East 80th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 East 80th st have a pool?
No, 229 East 80th st does not have a pool.
Does 229 East 80th st have accessible units?
No, 229 East 80th st does not have accessible units.
Does 229 East 80th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 East 80th st has units with dishwashers.
