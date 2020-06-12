Amenities

This private full floor apartment is accessed via a private keyed elevator. The apartment is approx. 1,500sqft and currently configured as a four-bed, two-bath with a spacious living room and dinging alcove just off the kitchen. This four-bed, two-bath is a perfect share. The apartment has updated wood floors, kitchen and bath. 229 East 24th Street is a boutique building with a spacious roof deck and great Midtown views, located between Third and Second Avenue. Centrally located in Gramercy Park around the corner from three major colleges and Universities including NYU, Baruch and SVA.

Price listed is net effective, the free month will be applied on the second month's rent. Actual rent price is $7,295.00