Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

229 East 24th Street

229 East 24th Street · (212) 500-1191
Location

229 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$7,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This private full floor apartment is accessed via a private keyed elevator. The apartment is approx. 1,500sqft and currently configured as a four-bed, two-bath with a spacious living room and dinging alcove just off the kitchen. This four-bed, two-bath is a perfect share. The apartment has updated wood floors, kitchen and bath. 229 East 24th Street is a boutique building with a spacious roof deck and great Midtown views, located between Third and Second Avenue. Centrally located in Gramercy Park around the corner from three major colleges and Universities including NYU, Baruch and SVA.,** NO FEE + 1.5 FREE MONTHS**This private full floor apartment is accessed via a private keyed elevator. The apartment is approx. 1,500sqft and currently configured as a four-bed, two-bath with a spacious living room and dinging alcove just off the kitchen. This four-bed, two-bath is a perfect share. The apartment has updated wood floors, kitchen and bath. 229 East 24th Street is a boutique building with a spacious roof deck and great Midtown views, located between Third and Second Avenue. Centrally located in Gramercy Park around the corner from three major colleges and Universities including NYU, Baruch and SVA.
Price listed is net effective, the free month will be applied on the second month's rent. Actual rent price is $7,295.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 East 24th Street have any available units?
229 East 24th Street has a unit available for $7,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 East 24th Street have?
Some of 229 East 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 229 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 229 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 229 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 229 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 229 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
