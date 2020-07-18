All apartments in New York
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

227 East 12

227 East 12th Street · (646) 327-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
227 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
on-site laundry
TRUE 2BR IN PRIME EAST VILLAGE LOCATION **NO FEE**- BRAND NEW RENOVATEDUnit features: spacious bedrooms and living space, high ceilings, over sized windows, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and granite counter tops, a marble tiled bathroom and ample closet space.*Elevator* Live-in super* Laundry in building* Near all transportation - 4,5,6,Q,R,L subway lines* Whole Foods and Trader Joe's* Abundance of restaurants, bars and shoppingDIAL ME UP TODAY!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 227 East 12 have any available units?
227 East 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 East 12 have?
Some of 227 East 12's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 East 12 currently offering any rent specials?
227 East 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 East 12 pet-friendly?
No, 227 East 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 227 East 12 offer parking?
No, 227 East 12 does not offer parking.
Does 227 East 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 East 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 East 12 have a pool?
No, 227 East 12 does not have a pool.
Does 227 East 12 have accessible units?
No, 227 East 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 227 East 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 East 12 has units with dishwashers.
