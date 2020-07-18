227 East 12

Amenities

TRUE 2BR IN PRIME EAST VILLAGE LOCATION **NO FEE**- BRAND NEW RENOVATEDUnit features: spacious bedrooms and living space, high ceilings, over sized windows, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and granite counter tops, a marble tiled bathroom and ample closet space.*Elevator* Live-in super* Laundry in building* Near all transportation - 4,5,6,Q,R,L subway lines* Whole Foods and Trader Joe's* Abundance of restaurants, bars and shoppingDIAL ME UP TODAY!