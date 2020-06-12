226 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Available for short or long term rental, this furnished Soho loft overlooks Lafayette Street and Spring Street. Currently configured as a 2 bedroom, but convertible to 3, with 2 bathrooms, the approximately 1,900 square foot space is as true to an artist's loft as you will find Downtown. Upon entering the apartment you will immediately sense the abundant light coming through the 11 windows of the main living area. The loft feel is further enhanced by original exposed brick walls and oak floors. An expansive windowed kitchen featuring top of the line appliances flows into the dining and living area. Behind the kitchen is the second bedroom that can also be used as a home office, wine storage or pantry. Access to the floor is by keyed elevator. The apartment also features a washer/dryer and plenty of closets.



226 Lafayette is perfectly situated for easy access to some of the best restaurants and retail that Manhattan has to offer. Pets on a case by case basis. Easy approval process and there is no board package required.