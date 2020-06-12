All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

226 Lafayette Street

226 Lafayette Street · (212) 588-5611
Location

226 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Available for short or long term rental, this furnished Soho loft overlooks Lafayette Street and Spring Street. Currently configured as a 2 bedroom, but convertible to 3, with 2 bathrooms, the approximately 1,900 square foot space is as true to an artist's loft as you will find Downtown. Upon entering the apartment you will immediately sense the abundant light coming through the 11 windows of the main living area. The loft feel is further enhanced by original exposed brick walls and oak floors. An expansive windowed kitchen featuring top of the line appliances flows into the dining and living area. Behind the kitchen is the second bedroom that can also be used as a home office, wine storage or pantry. Access to the floor is by keyed elevator. The apartment also features a washer/dryer and plenty of closets.

226 Lafayette is perfectly situated for easy access to some of the best restaurants and retail that Manhattan has to offer. Pets on a case by case basis. Easy approval process and there is no board package required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Lafayette Street have any available units?
226 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 226 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Lafayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 226 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 226 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 226 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 226 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
