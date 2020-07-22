226 E 70TH ST.

Amenities

NO FEE: The perfect 1BR on the UES! Enjoy this newly renovated home which features a brand new kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Hardwood floors and high ceilings.As a pre-war property with art deco flair, this beautiful elevator building has all of the charm and details that discerning New Yorkers require. There is laundry in the building as well as a live-in Super. The UES location offers excellent transportation options, Central Park, East River Promenade, wonderful shops, restaurants, and parks! Pets are welcome! STEPS FROM THE 2ND AVE SUBWAY!!!Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for a private viewing!