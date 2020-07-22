All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:00 PM

226 E 70TH ST.

226 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
NO FEE: The perfect 1BR on the UES! Enjoy this newly renovated home which features a brand new kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Hardwood floors and high ceilings.As a pre-war property with art deco flair, this beautiful elevator building has all of the charm and details that discerning New Yorkers require. There is laundry in the building as well as a live-in Super. The UES location offers excellent transportation options, Central Park, East River Promenade, wonderful shops, restaurants, and parks! Pets are welcome! STEPS FROM THE 2ND AVE SUBWAY!!!Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 E 70TH ST. have any available units?
226 E 70TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 E 70TH ST. have?
Some of 226 E 70TH ST.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 E 70TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
226 E 70TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 E 70TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 E 70TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 226 E 70TH ST. offer parking?
No, 226 E 70TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 226 E 70TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 E 70TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 E 70TH ST. have a pool?
No, 226 E 70TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 226 E 70TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 226 E 70TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 226 E 70TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 E 70TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
