Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:25 PM

225 West 86th Street

225 West 86th Street · (212) 875-2985
Location

225 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
hot tub
yoga
Presenting a unique opportunity to rent a never-lived-in and impeccably renovated home at the Belnord--one of the Upper West Side's most spectacular pre-War buildings that has been entirely re-envisioned by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern. With a gated driveway and landscaped private courtyard, the Belnord is quite unlike anything else. The luxury amenity package including state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and pilates room, playroom, teen lounge and double-height sports court will soon be unveiled for your use.This high floor extraordinary 3,129 square feet, four bedroom, four and half bathroom residence features north and south exposures, 10 foot ceilings, oversized windows, and elegant white oak floors. The apartment enjoys a semi-private landing and has been meticulously reimagined for modern living with multiple zones of central air conditioning.The enormous eat-in kitchen features Calacatta Gold marble countertops and backsplash, with cerused oak custom cabinetry. State-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances and a 45 bottle Sub Zero wine refrigerator are further complemented by a kitchen banquette with storage.The expansive master suite features sunny courtyard views, multiple walk-in-closets, and a windowed, spa-like master bathroom, richly appointed in Siberian white marble with radiant heated floors. The additional three bedrooms each have en-suite closets and lavish bathrooms.Be the first to call this exquisite residence home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 West 86th Street have any available units?
225 West 86th Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 West 86th Street have?
Some of 225 West 86th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 West 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 West 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 225 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 West 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 225 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 West 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
