225 West 86th Street

Presenting a unique opportunity to rent a never-lived-in and impeccably renovated home at the Belnord--one of the Upper West Side's most spectacular pre-War buildings that has been entirely re-envisioned by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern. With a gated driveway and landscaped private courtyard, the Belnord is quite unlike anything else. The luxury amenity package including state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and pilates room, playroom, teen lounge and double-height sports court will soon be unveiled for your use.This high floor extraordinary 3,129 square feet, four bedroom, four and half bathroom residence features north and south exposures, 10 foot ceilings, oversized windows, and elegant white oak floors. The apartment enjoys a semi-private landing and has been meticulously reimagined for modern living with multiple zones of central air conditioning.The enormous eat-in kitchen features Calacatta Gold marble countertops and backsplash, with cerused oak custom cabinetry. State-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances and a 45 bottle Sub Zero wine refrigerator are further complemented by a kitchen banquette with storage.The expansive master suite features sunny courtyard views, multiple walk-in-closets, and a windowed, spa-like master bathroom, richly appointed in Siberian white marble with radiant heated floors. The additional three bedrooms each have en-suite closets and lavish bathrooms.Be the first to call this exquisite residence home.