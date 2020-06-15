All apartments in New York
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

224 east 89th st

224 East 89th Street · (706) 206-5889
Location

224 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
Pets OKAY! Secure and well=maintained building.
Check out this cheerful and inviting studio on the UES! Located on East 89th and a mere 3 blocks to the 89th ! train subway station. This lovely studio is a 3rd floor walk-up (2 flights up) and is renovated and fresh!
The kitchen sports stainless steel appliances, including full-sized dishwasher! Lots of counter space, large double sink, gas range and a nice pantry closet for extra storage. Double closet in the main room, and the bath is very roomy with linen shelves and windows. Video intercom is also present!
The space faces north and into a quiet courtyard side of the building with a generous amount of space for the price. Heat and hot water included.
Groceries, restaurants and laundries are everywhere. Access to Central Park is a mere ten minute walk west. Access to the river esplanade to the east provides great evening walks to enjoy! Dog park is only 2 blocks away. ONE MONTH FEE APPLIES
So shoot me a text, call or email to have an immediate showing. I don't sleep until you have a place to!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 east 89th st have any available units?
224 east 89th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 east 89th st have?
Some of 224 east 89th st's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 east 89th st currently offering any rent specials?
224 east 89th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 east 89th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 east 89th st is pet friendly.
Does 224 east 89th st offer parking?
No, 224 east 89th st does not offer parking.
Does 224 east 89th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 east 89th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 east 89th st have a pool?
No, 224 east 89th st does not have a pool.
Does 224 east 89th st have accessible units?
No, 224 east 89th st does not have accessible units.
Does 224 east 89th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 east 89th st has units with dishwashers.
