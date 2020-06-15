224 east 89th st

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park

Pets OKAY! Secure and well=maintained building.

Check out this cheerful and inviting studio on the UES! Located on East 89th and a mere 3 blocks to the 89th ! train subway station. This lovely studio is a 3rd floor walk-up (2 flights up) and is renovated and fresh!

The kitchen sports stainless steel appliances, including full-sized dishwasher! Lots of counter space, large double sink, gas range and a nice pantry closet for extra storage. Double closet in the main room, and the bath is very roomy with linen shelves and windows. Video intercom is also present!

The space faces north and into a quiet courtyard side of the building with a generous amount of space for the price. Heat and hot water included.

Groceries, restaurants and laundries are everywhere. Access to Central Park is a mere ten minute walk west. Access to the river esplanade to the east provides great evening walks to enjoy! Dog park is only 2 blocks away. ONE MONTH FEE APPLIES

So shoot me a text, call or email to have an immediate showing. I don't sleep until you have a place to!