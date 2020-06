Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities rent controlled

Charming 1 bed room apartment in Upper East Side!!! LARGE 1BR +BIG SIZE LIVING ROOM RENT STABILIZED !!!!! Upper East Side. Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art are steps away, while abundant restaurants and upscale shops also vie for a spot on your agenda. the 86th St. subway stop to catch the 4, 5, or 6 / Q !! trains and explore the rest of the city